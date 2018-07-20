Index
We’re a tiny step closer to quantum computers: Chinese scientists managed to entangle 18 qubits

Qubits are the essential components of quantum computers. While bits have two states, 0 and 1, qubits also have a third, mixed state. But scientists still have to figure out a way to link them in large quantities to be able to create the hardware for super-fast computers.

Published
A team at the at the University of Science and Technology of China made a small, but important step towards that goal. Scientists there managed to entangle 18 qubits.

It may sound like a small achievement, but no one had succeeded in linking that many qubits before—at least not in this particular way, where all qubits are connected with all the others.

One trick that the team used was to encode the 18 qubits into six particles, instead of trying to place each qubit in its own particle, which would have made things more unstable.

We’re still ages away from our first quantum computer, but advancements like that allow for scientists to start experimenting with some of the ideas surrounding the machines.

The Chinese team explained in a paper that its entangled qubits allow scientists to try some quantum calculations that for now have only been described in theory.

