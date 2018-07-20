We’re a tiny step closer to quantum computers: Chinese scientists managed to entangle 18 qubits

Qubits are the essential components of quantum computers. While bits have two states, 0 and 1, qubits also have a third, mixed state. But scientists still have to figure out a way to link them in large quantities to be able to create the hardware for super-fast computers.

